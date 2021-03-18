Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $531.99 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $194.03 million and $531.99 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00016277 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,306,356 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

