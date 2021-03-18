Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Down 8%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 720,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The company has a market cap of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.
In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.