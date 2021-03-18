Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Down 8%

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s share price was down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 720,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,119,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The company has a market cap of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

