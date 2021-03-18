Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €75.40 ($88.71) and last traded at €74.45 ($87.59). Approximately 50,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €74.00 ($87.06).

SAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.06 ($91.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 61.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €74.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €71.82.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

