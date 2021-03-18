Strong Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Strong token can now be bought for approximately $79.87 or 0.00138465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $11.04 million and $676,825.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00457135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00061348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.00665148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

Strong Token Trading

