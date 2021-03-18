Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Shares Sold by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 574,956 shares during the period. Strongbridge Biopharma accounts for approximately 2.5% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBBP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 23,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 548,737 shares during the period. Caxton Corp increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.5% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 226,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 41,567 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of SBBP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.52. 78,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

