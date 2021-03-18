Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Fundsmith LLP’s 7th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 5.4% of Fundsmith LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned approximately 1.77% of Stryker worth $1,625,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Stryker by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,471,000 after buying an additional 64,656 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.29.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $250.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

