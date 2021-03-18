Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 5.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $235.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.22. The company has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.