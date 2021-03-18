Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.03

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.03 and last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 2432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SUOPY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.86.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.52 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumco Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

