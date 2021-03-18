Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.02

Shares of Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 9328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOMMY)

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

