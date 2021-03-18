Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.94% and a negative net margin of 933.62%.

NASDAQ:SMMT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,672. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMMT shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.