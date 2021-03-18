Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,658 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,735,000 after acquiring an additional 211,730 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $151.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.47.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

