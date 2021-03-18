Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) shares were down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.56 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 9,404,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 9,741,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Several analysts recently commented on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth $146,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 547,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 78,508 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,038.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 209,354 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 294,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

