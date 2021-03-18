Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.2%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 418,947,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 589,809,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
Several research analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 7.01.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.