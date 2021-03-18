Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading Down 5.2%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.46. Approximately 418,947,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 589,809,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 7.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

