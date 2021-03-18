Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Director Keith P. Russell Sells 20,000 Shares

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SHO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,748. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 101,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

