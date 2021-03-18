SuperCoin (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154,217.41

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 49.7% against the U.S. dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $154,217.41 and approximately $190.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Eternity (ENT) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,149,840 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

