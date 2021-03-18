SuperFarm Price Tops $2.96 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $297.04 million and approximately $29.37 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperFarm has traded 124.3% higher against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00005096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.00191839 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00023847 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

