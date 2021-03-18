Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), but opened at GBX 2.65 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.79 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,534,730 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

