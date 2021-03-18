Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SZKMY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Suzuki Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Suzuki Motor stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $225.38. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.94.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

