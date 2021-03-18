Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.
OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.05. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.
