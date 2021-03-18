Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup to Neutral

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SZKMY. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Suzuki Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.05. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Suzuki Motor has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

