SVB Leerink Boosts Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $10.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s previous close.

SIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

