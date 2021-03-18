SVB Leerink Weighs in on Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

