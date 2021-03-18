Swarm (SWM) Trading Up 18% This Week

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $34,857.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm (SWM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Swarm Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

