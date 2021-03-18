Swipe (SXP) Market Capitalization Achieves $297.28 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $297.28 million and $392.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet . Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

