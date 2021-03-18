Swipe (SXP) Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $289.04 million and $346.55 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $3.30 or 0.00005664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.10 or 0.00634865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00069305 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00025097 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00034104 BTC.

Swipe Profile

SXP is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

