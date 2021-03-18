Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.99

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 17788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.121 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is 205.00%.

Swiss Re Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

