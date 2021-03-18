Switcheo (SWTH) Price Hits $0.0745 on Major Exchanges

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Switcheo has traded up 59.7% against the dollar. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $102.42 million and $660,712.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for about $0.0745 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.00455433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00061698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00139103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00057223 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.88 or 0.00660596 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00076087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Switcheo Profile

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,441,281,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,375,519,009 tokens. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . The official message board for Switcheo is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo

