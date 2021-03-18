Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 88.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Synaptics worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of SYNA opened at $142.84 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,718. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

