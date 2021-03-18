Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.79

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.79 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 41310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

