Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,333 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.31% of Syneos Health worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $77.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.