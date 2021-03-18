Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.
Shares of SYBX stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
About Synlogic
Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.
