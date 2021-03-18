Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jonestrading

Analysts at Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SYBX. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $145.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.20. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the third quarter worth $40,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 74,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

