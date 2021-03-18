Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Trading Down 10.4%

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.97. 625,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,747,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

