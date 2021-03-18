Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Trading Down 6.7%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.56. 530,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 748,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.01.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

