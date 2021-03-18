Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $80.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,153.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

