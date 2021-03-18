Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.
Shares of SYY opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.