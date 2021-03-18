Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Sysco (NYSE:SYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Shares of SYY opened at $80.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,153.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after purchasing an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

