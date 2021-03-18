T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Down 8.2%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s stock price fell 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.80. 4,317,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 14,811,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTOO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $2.40 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

The stock has a market cap of $266.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Creative Planning grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

