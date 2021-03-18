TaaS Hits One Day Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00051053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.86 or 0.00626264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00068723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00025055 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00034445 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

TaaS Token Trading

