Tael Achieves Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $10.00 and $5.22.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00050698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.01 or 0.00626860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00068648 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00025099 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00034045 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.20, $45.75, $18.11, $24.72, $119.16, $62.56, $10.00, $13.96, $5.22, $6.32, $4.92 and $34.91. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.