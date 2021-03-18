Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading 33% Higher

Shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) traded up 33% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $30.06. 48,138,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,650% from the average session volume of 2,751,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The stock has a market cap of $338.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Takung Art as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

