Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Down 9%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 1,013,464 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,019,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 3.15.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Talos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Talos Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

