Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the highest is $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $610.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $617.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.40 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

TNDM opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

