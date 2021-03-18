Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.66 Million

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will post $122.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.20 million and the highest is $132.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $97.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $610.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $617.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $711.40 million, with estimates ranging from $690.90 million to $728.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

TNDM opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. FMR LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.