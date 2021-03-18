Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $84.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. Analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.