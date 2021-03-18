Tarsadia Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tarsadia Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,620 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 78,400 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.7% of Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tarsadia Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Capital Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 501,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 256,835 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 102,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 7,210 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

