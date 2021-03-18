Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTM. UBS Group upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTM opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $23.70.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tata Motors will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

