Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.96

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) (LON:BD15)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.96 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46). Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) shares last traded at GBX 112 ($1.46), with a volume of 304 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.96.

Tate & Lyle plc (BD15.L) Company Profile (LON:BD15)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Speciality Food Ingredients and Bulk Ingredients.

