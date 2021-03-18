Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. trimmed its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115,839 shares during the quarter. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 4.1% of Towle & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Towle & Co. owned approximately 0.93% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $30,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $464,582,000 after buying an additional 175,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 142,864 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,641,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,635. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

