Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 6.1%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 1,082,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,269,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $16,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

