Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Trading Down 6.1%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s share price was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $29.06. Approximately 1,082,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,269,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMHC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth $16,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after buying an additional 430,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
