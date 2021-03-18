Taylor Wimpey’s (TWODF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWODF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock remained flat at $$2.56 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.56.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

