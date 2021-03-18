TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,747,409 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.71% of TC Energy worth $270,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,607,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $393,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,527 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,363,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after purchasing an additional 378,986 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in TC Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 507,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in TC Energy by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,509,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after buying an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.51. 37,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,253. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. Research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.53.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

