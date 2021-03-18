TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$16.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$16.00 price objective by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential downside of 72.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$67.35.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down C$0.58 on Thursday, reaching C$57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,082. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$47.25 and a 52-week high of C$67.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$927,602.30. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$58.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,800. Insiders purchased a total of 8,250 shares of company stock worth $490,986 in the last quarter.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.