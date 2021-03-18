TC Energy’s (TRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CSFB set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.05.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$1.09 on Thursday, hitting C$56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,228,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,036. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$47.25 and a 52-week high of C$67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$58.40 per share, with a total value of C$116,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$116,800. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total transaction of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at C$470,193.40. Insiders bought 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $490,986 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

